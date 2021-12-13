ANL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.7%)
ASC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-8.35%)
FNEL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.23%)
GGGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.93%)
GGL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-7.27%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
JSCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.84%)
KAPCO 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MDTL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
NETSOL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.85 (-9%)
PACE 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-12.2%)
PAEL 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-8.43%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -7.93 (-8.16%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-11.92%)
BR100 4,337 Decreased By -76.6 (-1.73%)
BR30 16,752 Decreased By -596.7 (-3.44%)
KSE100 42,876 Decreased By -519.4 (-1.2%)
KSE30 16,679 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.31%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Afghan currency slides sharply as economic crisis bites

Reuters Updated 13 Dec 2021

KABUL: Afghanistan's growing economic crisis deepened on Wednesday as the afghani currency fell to the hitherto unseen level of 125 to the dollar, less than a week after breaching 100, adding to growing pressure on prices of food and other staples.

The abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban victory in August sent Afghanistan's fragile economy into deep shock and it could lose 20% of its nominal value within a year, according to a United Nations report.

The shock has been reflected in the rate of the afghani, which was changing hands at around 77 to the dollar before the Taliban takeover and has since deteriorated steadily as the crisis has deepened and the supply of dollars has dried up.

Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health: WB

"Dollars have disappeared from the market," said Said Mohammad Taher Qayomi, a member of the leadership council of Sarai Shahzada, the main Kabul foreign currency exchange.

On Monday, as the price of the dollar surged from 112 in the morning to 125 in the afternoon, dealing was suspended for a time at the bustling exchange, where dealers buy and sell currencies in a crowded courtyard.

Some dealers said that food wholesalers had immediately adjusted their prices to the newest dollar rate, adding pressure on households already struggling to survive in the slowdown.

The sharp rise will also push up housing costs in some parts of Kabul, where rents are sometimes tied to the value of the dollar.

The currency slide has gone hand in hand with a crisis in the banking system, with depositors struggling for access to their money and the banks shut off from the international financial system by the threat of US sanctions.

US tells Taliban to 'earn' the release of frozen funds

On Friday, the US Treasury Department formalized guidance allowing personal remittances to Afghanistan and protecting senders and financial institutions from US sanctions.

But around $9 billion in central bank reserves held outside Afghanistan remain blocked despite repeated warnings that the financial system and the wider economy face collapse without an urgent injection of funds.

Qayomi said political differences with the new Taliban government should not be used to impose suffering on ordinary Afghans.

Afghan acting FM asks US to lift ban on central bank reserves

"This is not just an issue for the Taliban. These are all problems for common people. People need to pay their rent, they need to eat."

Afghan crisis Afghan currency Afghanistan GDP Afghan economy Kabul foreign currency exchange

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Afghan currency slides sharply as economic crisis bites

FO condemns Indian Defence Minister's provocative comments against Pakistan

Suspected sample from Karachi is indeed Omicron variant, confirms NIH

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low, nears 178

Cannot have national security until there is inclusive growth: PM

Bilawal terms Sindh's newly passed Local Government Act 'revolutionary'

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk but data on severity limited: WHO

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

Read more stories