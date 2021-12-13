ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.25%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.88%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.88%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.92%)
GGL 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-6.31%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
NETSOL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-5.33%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-7.16%)
PAEL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
POWER 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
SNGP 36.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.88%)
TRG 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.01%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-9.33%)
BR100 4,393 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.45%)
BR30 17,170 Decreased By -179.1 (-1.03%)
KSE100 43,187 Decreased By -208.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,838 Decreased By -62.4 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

'It was hot out there': England lament slow over rate penalty

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

MELBOURNE: England have spoken to officials about speeding up their play after being docked five World Test Championship (WTC) points and their entire match fee for failing to get through their required overs against Australia in the first Ashes test.

Joe Root's side were ruled to be five overs short in the nine-wicket defeat at the Gabba after time allowances were taken into consideration, with match referee David Boon, the former Australia test opener, imposing the sanction.

Players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, while the team is penalised one point for each over short.

"What hurts most is the test championship points," England coach Chris Silverwood told British media.

"This hits the lads in the pocket, but the thing that really gets us is the points because we are competing to get in that final.

"We have been through it with the match referee on areas we can improve.

"It was our first test for a while. We had not had that warm-up game, so the guys were not used to getting around all the time and it was hot out there."

Australia missed out on the inaugural WTC final in July after being docked points for their slow over rate during the second test against India in Melbourne.

England's failure to fulfil their overs came despite having specialist spinner Jack Leach in the attack at Brisbane, while captain Joe Root also bowled a few overs of spin.

However, with James Anderson and Stuart Broad available for the second test after being rested for the opener, selectors may go with an all-seam attack in Adelaide and drop Leach, who bled 102 runs from his 13 overs.

That would put England under more pressure to watch the clock as they try to level the five-test series against the Ashes holders.

World Test Championship Ashes test Joe Root's David Boon England coach Chris Silverwood

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

'It was hot out there': England lament slow over rate penalty

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise begins

Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering

Read more stories