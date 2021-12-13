ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.8%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.88%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.92%)
GGL 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-6.31%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
NETSOL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-5.33%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-7.16%)
PAEL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
POWER 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
SNGP 36.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.88%)
TRG 95.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.98%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-8.81%)
BR100 4,395 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.41%)
BR30 17,188 Decreased By -160.2 (-0.92%)
KSE100 43,203 Decreased By -192.7 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,847 Decreased By -53.4 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
World

Britain says Omicron spreading at 'phenomenal rate'

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

LONDON: The Omicron variant of novel coronavirus is spreading at a "phenomenal rate" so people should get an additional dose of the vaccine because double-jabbed people are vulnerable, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday.

Though Javid said there had been no deaths yet confirmed in England, he said Omicron was probably behind around 40% of infections in London and that unless the government acted then the health service could be overwhelmed.

"What we now know about Omicron is that it's spreading at a phenomenal rate, something that we've never seen before, it's doubling every two to three days in infections," Javid told Sky News.

Acting now on COVID will help avoid lockdown later, Britain's Javid says

"That means we're facing a tidal wave of infection, we're once again in a race between the vaccine and the virus."

