ANL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.32%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.1%)
FFL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.99%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.28%)
GGL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-6.39%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-6.02%)
PACE 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.43%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.16%)
TRG 94.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.73%)
UNITY 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-8.81%)
BR100 4,391 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 17,142 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.19%)
KSE100 43,175 Decreased By -220.7 (-0.51%)
KSE30 16,833 Decreased By -68 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
LME copper may fall into $9,245-$9,374 range this week

...
Reuters 13 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: LME copper may break a support at $9,503 per tonne this week, and fall into a range of $9,245-$9,374.

The support is provided by the 38.2% projection level of a downward wave (c) from $9,920.

This wave is expected to travel into a wide range of $8,828-$9,245.

The bounce triggered by the support at $9,374 seems to have ended around a resistance at $9,662.

The wave (c) could have resumed towards its target range.

A break above $9,663 could open the way towards $9,920.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Copper

