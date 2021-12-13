ANL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.18%)
ASC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
ASL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
GGGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.68 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.69%)
NETSOL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.58%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
PRL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.48%)
TRG 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,404 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 17,219 Decreased By -130.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 43,304 Decreased By -91.9 (-0.21%)
KSE30 16,865 Decreased By -35.8 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM to announce ‘big’ package for Balochistan: Fawad

Recorder Report 13 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that Prime Minister (PM) will announce soon a big package to solve problems of people in Balochistan. The government has an idea of problems being faced by people of Gwadar. The issues including electricity, gas and water will be catered by Balochistan government soon.

While addressing a press conference along with Minster of Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib he said that the previous government did not solve Gwadar’s problems. The work on foreign funding case is still not being done the way it should have been carried out.

He further said that the accounts of all political parties must be presented before public. He mentioned this while referring to the foreign funding case. He said that the accounts of all parties must be presented before public. Moreover, he said that the government wanted to make the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) a strong establishment.

Many extremist organizations are not registered in ECP. He said that the record of not a single donor of PML-N is registered in ECP. Similarly the funding record of PPP during 2009 to 2012 is empty. The sources of the funding are still unknown while in KPK division, no accountability of PML-N was ever carried out.

Meanwhile Farrukh Habib said that the government had submitted 22 volumes to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has submitted whole record to ECP while no such record has been submitted by PPP and PML-N. He further said that the process is being delayed by both the parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry PM Imran Khan Federal Minister of Information ‘big’ package for Balochistan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PM to announce ‘big’ package for Balochistan: Fawad

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Energy sector not out of the woods yet

Putin laments collapse of Soviet Union

Modi’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Pakistan to participate in Beijing Olympics despite US boycott

Cop on polio duty martyred in KP's Tank district

Punjab govt mandates use of EVMs in local bodies elections

Read more stories