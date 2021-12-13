PM to announce ‘big’ package for Balochistan: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that Prime Minister (PM) will announce soon a big package to solve problems of people in Balochistan. The government has an idea of problems being faced by people of Gwadar. The issues including electricity, gas and water will be catered by Balochistan government soon.

While addressing a press conference along with Minster of Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib he said that the previous government did not solve Gwadar’s problems. The work on foreign funding case is still not being done the way it should have been carried out.

He further said that the accounts of all political parties must be presented before public. He mentioned this while referring to the foreign funding case. He said that the accounts of all parties must be presented before public. Moreover, he said that the government wanted to make the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) a strong establishment.

Many extremist organizations are not registered in ECP. He said that the record of not a single donor of PML-N is registered in ECP. Similarly the funding record of PPP during 2009 to 2012 is empty. The sources of the funding are still unknown while in KPK division, no accountability of PML-N was ever carried out.

Meanwhile Farrukh Habib said that the government had submitted 22 volumes to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has submitted whole record to ECP while no such record has been submitted by PPP and PML-N. He further said that the process is being delayed by both the parties.

