South Korea embassy, UoP organise moot on Afghanistan, regional peace

Recorder Report 13 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the University of Peshawar (UoP) jointly organised a seminar on the Current Situation in Afghanistan and the Regional Plans for Peace-building at the University of Peshawar Campus.

The panel of speakers comprised of notable former military officials and academics such as Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani, Brig (retd) Mehmood Shah, Dr Sumeira Iqbal of National Defence University, Prof Zahid Anwar and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees of University of Peshawar.

The Ambassador recalled the recent visit of Ramiz Alakbarov, the Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan to Islamabad where he briefed that as per the UN’s calculations, $8 billion are required to fund the essential services and commodities in Afghanistan in order to avert another crises and further instability.

The Ambassador added that the Republic of Korea is cognizant of the crises in Afghanistan and is supporting the Afghan people through funding various agencies of the United Nations. He further appreciated the role Pakistan was undertaking with Afghanistan’s neighbours.

The panellists were of the common view that right now the biggest challenge that Afghanistan faces is humanitarian in nature and that all nations must put aside their political expectations from Afghanistan and save the Afghan people.

More than 200 Masters and PhD students attended the seminar and held interactive discussions over lunch with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea H E Suh Sangpyo and the panellists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UN Afghanistan South Korea embassy University of Peshawar Current Situation in Afghanistan

