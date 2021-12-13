PPP leader Marri criticises Fawad, Farrukh

KARACHI: Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliament rains) (PPP-P) and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that PTI government has appointed federal ministers, Fawad Chaudhary and Farrukh Habib, only for telling lies to people.

She said that all the records of Pakistan Peoples Party regarding the election funding and bank accounts are present in the Election Commission of Pakistan while PTI kept hidden its bank accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan. She said the PTI is avoiding facing the illegal foreign funding case.

This she said in a reaction of PTI’s federal ministers’ press conference in a statement issued hereon Sunday. Marri alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf received foreign funding from Indians and Jews during elections and even Imran Khan received secret funds from them in the name of Shaukat Khanum hospital through cheques. She added that the opponents of Pakistan Peoples Party were funded by Osama bin Laden and the Indians.

She claimed that government of PTI was blackmailing the Election Commission of Pakistan for suspension of the judgment in prohibited foreign funding case. She further said that PTI had also kept dozens of bank accounts hidden from the Election Commission of Pakistan. She said the PTI government on which basis did Indians and Jews funded them.