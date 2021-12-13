ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.25%)
ASC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
ASL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
GGGL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
MDTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.54%)
MLCF 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
NETSOL 84.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.85%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
PRL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PTC 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
TRG 95.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.39%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.66%)
BR100 4,408 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,240 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.63%)
KSE100 43,284 Decreased By -111.7 (-0.26%)
KSE30 16,839 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP leader Marri criticises Fawad, Farrukh

PPI 13 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliament rains) (PPP-P) and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that PTI government has appointed federal ministers, Fawad Chaudhary and Farrukh Habib, only for telling lies to people.

She said that all the records of Pakistan Peoples Party regarding the election funding and bank accounts are present in the Election Commission of Pakistan while PTI kept hidden its bank accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan. She said the PTI is avoiding facing the illegal foreign funding case.

This she said in a reaction of PTI’s federal ministers’ press conference in a statement issued hereon Sunday. Marri alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf received foreign funding from Indians and Jews during elections and even Imran Khan received secret funds from them in the name of Shaukat Khanum hospital through cheques. She added that the opponents of Pakistan Peoples Party were funded by Osama bin Laden and the Indians.

She claimed that government of PTI was blackmailing the Election Commission of Pakistan for suspension of the judgment in prohibited foreign funding case. She further said that PTI had also kept dozens of bank accounts hidden from the Election Commission of Pakistan. She said the PTI government on which basis did Indians and Jews funded them.

Fawad Chaudhary PTI Government Farrukh Habib Shazia Atta Marri PPP leader Marri

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PPP leader Marri criticises Fawad, Farrukh

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Energy sector not out of the woods yet

Putin laments collapse of Soviet Union

Modi’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Pakistan to participate in Beijing Olympics despite US boycott

Cop on polio duty martyred in KP's Tank district

Punjab govt mandates use of EVMs in local bodies elections

Read more stories