Qureshi urges nation to stay united against conspiring forces

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday urged the nation to stand united to thwart the designs of enemy forces that were bent upon creating unrest and instability in the country. Addressing the concluding session of three-day 708th Urs of Hazrat Shah

Rukan-e-Alam here, the foreign minister said the anti-Pakistan elements were trying to create economic stagnation in the country through their Geo-strategic agenda. Qureshi said, “Many forces don’t want to see prosperity in Pakistan” and urged masses to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy by forging unity among our ranks.

He said the growing trend of Islamophobia was dangerous and poisonous for peace and declared that unity was the need of the hour. FM Qureshi maintained that Pakistan had a very important geo-strategic position in the region. He said many forces were persecuting innocent Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine.

Qureshi said the neighboring country Afghanistan was facing difficult situation, adding that sustainable peace in Afghanistan was not only a desire but a top priority for sake of regional peace. He said stability and peace in Afghanistan would mean stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has invited foreign ministers of Muslim countries for holding comprehensive discussion on Afghanistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the prosperity and lasting peace in Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi said, “We have relaxed visa policy for India,” while India had banned visa for Zaireen and deprived thousands of pilgrims from Rajasthan of an opportunity to join Urs ceremonies this year too. He said everyone should follow teachings of Sufia’s to live a successful life.

Qureshi said corona virus had not only affected the economy of Pakistan but the whole world, adding that people had to stop performing Hajj and Umrah due to the deadly virus and consequent restrictions. He prayed that May Allah Almighty grant the world a quick relief from the Corona virus.

He lauded the district administration for making exemplary arrangements during the Urs. At the end of the ceremony, caretaker shrines of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam, Bahauddin Zakariya and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi offered special prayers for the unity of the Ummah, stability of Pakistan and protection of masses from corona virus.

Caretaker of Ajmair Sharif (India) Peer Syed Bilal Hussain Chisti, Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi, Makhdoomzada Sajjad Hussain Qureshi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Members Provincial Assemblies Haji Javed Ansari, Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmed, Regional Police Officer, Javed Akbar Riaz, City Police Officer, Khurram Shahzad Haider and others were also present on the occasion.