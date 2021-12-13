ANL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
ASC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
ASL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
GGGL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
GGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
MDTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.66%)
MLCF 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.27%)
NETSOL 85.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.56%)
PACE 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.18%)
PAEL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
TELE 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.14%)
TRG 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.1%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.66%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 0.3 (0.01%)
BR30 17,310 Decreased By -38.9 (-0.22%)
KSE100 43,356 Decreased By -40 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,874 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Assange suffered ‘mini-stroke’ in prison

AFP 13 Dec 2021

LONDON: WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange had a mini-stroke during his battle to avoid extradition from Britain to the United States, his fiancee Stella Moris said. Moris, the mother of Assange’s two young children, said it happened in late October on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal.

“He needs to be freed. Now,” she tweeted late on Saturday. The Mail on Sunday newspaper said it was a transient ischaemic attack, in which the blood supply to part of the brain is temporarily interrupted. It left Assange, 50, with a drooping right eyelid, memory loss and signs of neurological damage, and he was now taking medication, the weekly said.

Moris was quoted as saying she was concerned it could lead to a more major stroke and raised fears about his ability to withstand the extradition process. “I believe this constant chess game, battle after battle, the extreme stress, is what caused Julian’s stroke on October 27,” she added.

The United States wants to put Assange on trial for WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of thousands of top-secret military documents about the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. His supporters’ hopes were raised in January after a district judge in London blocked the extradition on the grounds that he was a suicide risk if transferred to US custody.

But they were dashed on Friday when two appeal judges overturned the decision after accepting US government assurances he would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody. Assange’s lawyers say they will take the case to the Supreme Court.

His lawyers have previously raised concerns about the effects of his lengthy incarceration on his physical and mental health in a bid to halt the extradition. Assange spent seven years in Ecuador’s London embassy until 2019 after jumping bail in connection with sexual assault allegations in Sweden. He was then jailed for 50 weeks for breaching bail in that case, which was later dropped, but detained ever since on the grounds he was a flight risk.

