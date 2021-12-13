ANL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.45%)
ASC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
GGGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.04%)
NETSOL 84.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.59%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.55%)
TRG 96.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.18%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,400 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 17,188 Decreased By -160.6 (-0.93%)
KSE100 43,252 Decreased By -143.9 (-0.33%)
KSE30 16,844 Decreased By -57.1 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ufone 4G Football Cup: DFA Chitral clinches title

Recorder Report 13 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: DFA Chitral has clinched the title of Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkwa by downing DFA Mardan in the Final match at a packed Tehmas Khan Stadium, Peshawar on Sunday. Over 71 teams participated in the tournament from across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

A formidable footballing machine, Chitral was already tipped as the favorites for its cumulative experience at national and international levels, besides its history as the runner-up from the 1st edition of Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The relatively younger Mardan side was, however, believed to have the footballing prowess to turn the tables on opponents.

The Tehmas Khan Football Stadium dazzled under the floodlights on the evening where the two teams clashed for glory. Experience prevailed as DFA Chitral caught Mardan off-guard in the very beginning of the contest. Just 3 minutes into the match, Khaleequz Zaman capitalized on a beautiful assist from Muhammad Rasul to send the ball wheezing past the goalkeeper through a well-timed header.

In the 40th minute Chitral’s Muhammad Rasul had the ball meet the net but it was flagged an ‘off-side’. The second half featured continuous attacks on both sides but no more goals could be scored and Chitral won the match 1-0 to lift the trophy.

Both the winner and runner up teams received medal and cash prizes from the guest of honor, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Syed Mazhar Hussain. Supporters of Chitral went into a frenzy when the team captain Muhammad Rasul lifted the gleaming trophy in the air.

Apart from the sensational performances on the field; the final match also included musical performances and fireworks to entertain the crowd. DFA Chitral will face Muslim Club Chaman, the winner of Ufone Football Cup Balochistan on Sunday, December 12 at 6PM at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar to decide the ultimate champion of Ufone 4G Football Cup 2021. PTV Sports, ProPakistani, and the social media channels of Ufone 4G are broadcasting these matches live from the venue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Football Cup Ufone 4G DFA

