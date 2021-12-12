ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Punjab govt mandates use of EVMs in local bodies elections

BR Web Desk 12 Dec 2021

The government of Punjab has made the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) mandatory for upcoming Local Government elections through amendments in the Local Bodies Act, Aaj News reported.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved these amendments to make the use of EVMs compulsory for voting in the next year’s LG polls.

“The use of EVMs is a must in the Local Government elections and it will be organised by secret balloting,” said an ordinance issued by the Punjab government.

It further stated that any political party or independent candidate would contest the election in the form of a panel, comprising the mayor, deputy mayor, and councillor.

“Those who would not issue panels for all categories would not be able to contest elections,” it added.

Punjab local govt elections to take place via EVMs: Fawad Chaudhry

The new ordinance has set 21 years as the minimum age limit for contesting the election for the seat of councillor, and 25 years for the seat of mayor and deputy mayor. The elected members would be obliged to take oath within 60 days after the first meeting of the council.

In a statement on Sunday, CM Punjab said that the parliament had passed a law regarding the EVMs and now the Punjab government will ensure voting through the machines as well.

On December 2, Federal Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the government will offer its complete support to elections, which take place via EVMs.

No EVMs, no election!

While talking to reporters in Islamabad, the minister said that elections via EVMs will not be expensive.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will not have to purchase electronic devices every time there is a new election,” he said.

On a separate occasion, Fawad welcomed the ECP's initiative to constitute technical committees for the use of EVM and voting facility for overseas Pakistanis.

