PM performs ground-breaking of 23 uplift projects

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday broke ground for 23 development projects in health, education and road sectors worth around Rs 36 billion for the uplift of district Mianwali, and also inaugurated another three which were completed costing Rs5.4 billion.

“God willing, when we will complete our five years, I can claim, Mianwali will witness the development which never happened in the history… I always promised that if I get a chance, I will provide (the people) their right through my performance,” the prime minister told a gathering here.

Earlier, he unveiled the plaques to inaugurate three projects worth Rs 5.4 billion including the first phase of Mianwali-Sargodha Road which cost Rs 3.6 billion; City Park and Miyawaki Forest near Namal Lake.

He also performed the groundbreaking of upgradation of 38-kilometer Kalabagh-Shakardara road which would cost Rs 2.70 billion and upgradation of DHQ Hospital with a Rs two billion estimated cost.

Thanking the people of Minwali for supporting him through thick and thin, the prime minister said during the electioneering, he had also committed to uplift the deprived areas of South Punjab, tribal areas and others those faced neglect in the past.

PM advocates financial autonomy for Karachi

The prime minister told the gathering that his government was ready to talk to everyone including the dissident elements in Balochistan and tribal areas for peace, but not those who looted the public money.

“We are ready to talk to everyone who has a different ideology or whom we call right or left. We are ready to resolve our issues with them peacefully be they are in Balochistan or erstwhile tribal areas or Waziristan. Only the ones whom we will never make any reconciliation with are those who looted and laundered the Pakistani people’s money,” he said.

Appraising the gathering about Pakistan’s reshaped foreign policy, the prime minister said now Pakistan would never bow before anyone rather would make independent decisions that would be better for its own people.

The prime minister also launched multiple projects under Rs 6.6 billion under PM Package-II and District Development Package which consisted of Rescue 1122 service, 72 road projects and the upgradation of schools.

The rehabilitation and upgradation of Balkasar-Mianwali road with estimated cost of Rs 13.5 billion and the wooded land at Namal Lake and Kundia Forest Park costing Rs 120 million are also among the new projects.

The prime minister told the charged gathering that no nation with discriminatory laws for rich and poor could ever make progress.

He said his government would never give any National Reconciliation Ordinance to or make any reconciliation with the corrupt leaders until they were punished for their plunder.

He said the government was prioritizing the education sector with particular focus on the girls’ education.

Regarding his brainchild, Namal University, he said it would emerge as “Oxford University of Pakistan” which would attract students from across the country besides facilitating the people of Mianwali.

Imran Khan told the gathering that not only Pakistan, rather the whole world including the US was faced with unprecedented inflation owing to COVID-related lockdown which led to closure of businesses, reduction of production thus causing price hike.

“You will have to understand, it is not only Pakistan’s issue. The US, which is the richest country, is facing the worst inflation after 1982, due to lockdown,” he commented.

However, he said Pakistan was still the cheapest country and hoped that the prices would come down within three to four months.

However, to ebb away the pressure of inflation from the poor, the government had announced Ehsaas Rashan Scheme to provide 30 percent subsidy on flour, ghee and pulses to those with below Rs 50,000 monthly income.

Moreover, he also highlighted the government’s initiatives of interest free loans for three million families, Rs 2.7 million interest free loan for house building, Health Card for whole of Punjab by next March and Rs 47 billion higher education scholarships for 6.2 million students.

The prime minister resolved that his government would base Pakistan on the two basic principles of Madina State including the rule of law and a welfare state.

“I will never disappoint you. I will take the country to the destination for which it was achieved… The country will become an ideal for others. No force can stop it from becoming a great nation,” he commented.

About the upgradation of Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road, the PM said the project would complete in a year and half.

He also assured the people of water-deficient Mohar area that the government was considering options of a canal beside solar tube wells to provide relief in electricity bills.

He also urged the PTI workers to fully participate in the upcoming local government elections and make the party win.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar said a District Development Package valuing Rs 360 billion had been introduced in Punjab’s budget to ensure the development of all areas including Thal, Cholistan or Koh-e-Suleman.

He said Punjab’s Rs 740 billion development budget was the highest in history. He said the provincial government had announced 100,000 jobs and the vacancies would be filled soon.

Buzdar said the provincial government was establishing 21 universities, upgrading 27000 schools, setting up 6000 record centres. It has developed 13 economic zones and approved 16 cement factories.

He also congratulated the people and the parliamentarians of the area for the development package assuring immediate launching of work.

MNA Amjad Ali Khan appreciated the prime minister for celebrating Ashra Rahmatullil Alamin and establishing Rahmatullil Alamin Authority, Rs 1200 billion pro-poor package during COVID pandemic and his stance for a political solution in Afghanistan.

He also requested the prime minister for the construction of a canal in Mohar area, linking of the area with China Pakistan Economic Corridor through an interchange and development of Industrial Zones.