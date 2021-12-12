Expansion of Deedar Bridge: minister lays foundation stone

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, on Saturday, laid the foundation stone for expansion and repair of Deedar Bridge and Koliyan to Deedar road in his constituency NA-59 Chakri.

Addressing the public meeting on the occasion, the federal minister said he did politics with the understanding of duty, while adding that politics is meant to deliver the basic rights to the society.

“I do this development work with the understanding of my duty,” he said. He said he served the people of his constituency even when he was not in power.

The federal minister said that earlier, governments did not do anything for the well-being of the common man.

He said PM Imran Khan has categorically said corruption would not be tolerated.

The federal minister said that those who returned to this country ruled over Pakistan but looted people’s money and took the money abroad.

