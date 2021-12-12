ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP revises prudential regulation for microfinance banks

Recorder Report 12 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued revised Prudential Regulations for Microfinance Banks (MFBs) to streamline the requirement of obtaining Credit Information Report (CIR) and simplifying the documentary requirements from microfinance borrowers.

Earlier, the Credit Bureau Act (CBA) 2015 was promulgated to provide basis for incorporation and functioning of credit bureaus in Pakistan. Under the CBA, Licensed Credit Bureaus (LCBs) are offering comprehensive CIR to financial institutions on individuals/borrowers to make informed decisions, borrowers’ credit worthiness and debt carrying capacity. Considering the development in LCB landscape, SBP has made some amendments in the MFBs’ regulations.

Earlier, MFBs were required to obtain written declaration from borrowers about facilities already obtained by them from other financial institutions. However, as LCBs are able to offer comprehensive CIR on individuals/borrowers, therefore in order to avoid duplication, this requirement has been withdrawn. This would bring efficiency and further simplify the loan approval process by reducing documentary requirements from borrowers.

Similarly, MFBs were required to obtain mandatory credit report from SBP’s eCIB for all credit facilities exceeding Rs 30,000. Since LCBs are able to offer comprehensive CIR to its members which constitutes of almost all banks/MFBs and Non-Bank Microfinance Companies (NB-MFCs), therefore, the mandatory requirement to make inquiry from SBP’s eCIB has been withdrawn. This revision will allow MFBs to independently decide on obtaining CIR of borrowers, regardless of loan size.

Furthermore, MFBs obligation towards reporting to SBP’s eCIB has also been simplified besides aligning relevant terminologies with the Credit Bureaus Act, 2015.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP CBA Non Bank Microfinance Companies Credit Bureaus

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

SBP revises prudential regulation for microfinance banks

Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health: WB

Personal data protection bill to be tabled in parliament: minister

13 previously approved RE projects to face open competitive bidding

‘Mini-budget’ likely to be presented before Dec-14th cabinet meeting

Blinken held ‘productive’ talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

PM calls for ‘deeper’ Pak-US engagement

COAS for urgent global focus on Afghanistan

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

PM performs ground-breaking of 23 uplift projects

Powerful tornadoes kill at least 78 in five US states

Read more stories