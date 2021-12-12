Branded vs. generic name drugs—II

It is not at all that prescribing the drugs by their market names is wrong. There is something to think about the fact whether it would be more transparent and in the benefits of the patients to write the drugs by the brand names. There are plenty of renowned pharmaceutical companies that charge the costly and hefty amount for the same drug which the other new smaller scale pharmaceutical companies are selling for less. The point is that why there is a difference in drugs when the same chemical is being sold in different packings.

Since the issue we are discussing is very delicate and believe the whole pharmaceutical world would defend writing the medicines by the brand names. After all, for the pharmaceutical companies, it is their business. However, I am more concerned with the poor patients who have to run after the costly medicines just because their medical doctor has prescribed the brand name. I wish, there was a system to write the generic names to make it more cost-effective and time-effective for the poor and needy patients.

(Concluded)

Dr. Batool Hassan

B.Sc., BS (US), MBBS, PGD HCM, CHQP, RMP.

Email [email protected]

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021