ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Branded vs. generic name drugs—II

Dr Batool Hassan 12 Dec 2021

It is not at all that prescribing the drugs by their market names is wrong. There is something to think about the fact whether it would be more transparent and in the benefits of the patients to write the drugs by the brand names. There are plenty of renowned pharmaceutical companies that charge the costly and hefty amount for the same drug which the other new smaller scale pharmaceutical companies are selling for less. The point is that why there is a difference in drugs when the same chemical is being sold in different packings.

Since the issue we are discussing is very delicate and believe the whole pharmaceutical world would defend writing the medicines by the brand names. After all, for the pharmaceutical companies, it is their business. However, I am more concerned with the poor patients who have to run after the costly medicines just because their medical doctor has prescribed the brand name. I wish, there was a system to write the generic names to make it more cost-effective and time-effective for the poor and needy patients.

(Concluded)

Dr. Batool Hassan

B.Sc., BS (US), MBBS, PGD HCM, CHQP, RMP.

Email [email protected]

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Medicines Pharmaceutical companies medical doctor

Dr Batool Hassan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Branded vs. generic name drugs—II

Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health: WB

Personal data protection bill to be tabled in parliament: minister

13 previously approved RE projects to face open competitive bidding

‘Mini-budget’ likely to be presented before Dec-14th cabinet meeting

Blinken held ‘productive’ talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

PM calls for ‘deeper’ Pak-US engagement

COAS for urgent global focus on Afghanistan

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

PM performs ground-breaking of 23 uplift projects

Powerful tornadoes kill at least 78 in five US states

Read more stories