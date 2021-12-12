ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Dec 12, 2021
Pakistan

Pakistan underscores need for actions aimed at ensuring safety, security of UN peacekeepers

NNI 12 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: Pakistan called for concrete actions to ensure safety and security of the United Nations peacekeepers serving hotspots around the world amid escalating attacks on them.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representatives to the United National Ambassador Munir Akram, speaking at meeting convened by the ‘Group of Friends’ devoted to advancing the safety and security of UN Peacekeepers, said the threats to peacekeepers are increasing and obviously we need to take some concerted actions.

The group is composed of China, Brazil, Indonesia and Rwanda. Pakistan, being one of the largest contributors of uniformed personnel to U.N. peacekeeping operations, has contributed over 200,000 troops in 43 missions since 1960s. In its service to the cause of peace, Pakistan lost 157 of its bravest who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Meanwhile on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram has reminded the world community of the rights of the peoples of Kashmir and Palestine to self-determination. In a message released on the occasion, the Pakistani envoy said that the celebration of the Day is “a reaffirmation of the basic values and principles of human rights – the right to life, dignity, equality, and development – which were proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights UDHR seventy-three years ago.

