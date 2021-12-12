Punjab govt introducing Rs330bn ‘health card’ programme: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that performance of Punjab government led by Sardar Usman Buzdar is the best and they are introducing Rs 330 billion health card programme which will provide free quality healthcare facilities to the masses.

Talking to media, Hasaan Khawar maintained that the government was aware of effects of inflation on common man and “Ehsaas Ration Programme” with Rs 120 billion will help provide 30% subsidy on various items in an unquestionably transparent manner. About the hike in electricity tariff, he said they are burdened by ‘capacity payment’ because in the past contacts were signed in power sector. “The media need to study the power sector and find out reasons of hike in electricity tariff,” he said.

Answering a question, he said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is working hard and also empowered the ministers who are doing their jobs.

When asked about the criticism of opposition leaders, the spokesperson said the opposition is itself on ventilator, how it can send the government home.

Regarding media report about replacing him, Hasaan said this story was totally baseless, hence, contradiction was issued, but media should do responsible journalism.

About appreciation in the dollar’s worth, he said the people would soon see reversal of the greenback while all possible steps are being taken to check inflation.

Regarding gas shortage, he said the provincial government had no role in provision of gas supply but priority vis-à-vis gas supply is domestic consumers and export oriented industries.

Hasaan Khawar said the media has crucial role and in today’s CPNE meeting, two committees comprising stakeholders and government representatives were formed. The first committee will see the affairs pertaining to advertisements to newspapers. This committee will meet every month. The second committee will look into future affairs and will deliberate on future issues including media entrepreneurship.

To another query about NA-133 results, he said the PML-N got 40,000 less votes in this election but still making tall claims.

