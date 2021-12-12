Drinking water supply: Wasa to launch CVF-funded project

LAHORE: With the funding from the Japanese government Counter Value Fund (CVF), the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore is launching a project with an estimated cost of Rs 1.39 billion to provide a 24/7 supply of safe drinking water in three pilot areas of the provincial capital.

“The three selected pilot areas chosen for the project are Union Council 99 (Shajh Jamal), Union Council 100 (Babu Sabo) and Union Council 101 (Kot Kamboh Khurd). In this connection, we are in the process of releasing a tender to invite interested companies to submit their bids for the project,” said sources in Wasa here on Saturday.

The primary objectives of the project include the provision of an adequate quantity of safe drinking water round the clock, and water conservation through metering, water audit and control of non-revenue water.

Moreover, it also intends to ensure energy and operation and management cost saving by avoiding direct pumping through tube-wells and overhead reservoirs, and also maximize the efficiency of the water supply system by creating self-sustaining water zones and distribution management areas. Lastly, to ensure an integrated monitoring system through Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for better water management.

According to the sources, the Wasa is the second-largest water utility city in Pakistan, serving a population of approximately 8 million. The water supply entirely depends on groundwater and is extracted through tube-wells.

