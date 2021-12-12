People deprived of valuables worth Rs16.6m; 45 vehicles taken away

ISLAMABAD: Various gangs of robbers, dacoits and armed snatchers deprived citizens of gold, cash, mobile phones, electronic appliances, and other valuables worth over Rs16.6 million; and car lifting gangs stole 45 vehicles worth millions of rupees from various parts of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, robbers struck at 13 locations and stole cash and valuables worth Rs 9,800,000 and armed persons snatched cash, mobile phone, and gold ornament from 12 people at gunpoint worth Rs 6,878,850 during the period under review.

Similarly, gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 45 vehicles including 30 motorbikes worth millions of rupees from various localities of the city. Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Industrial Area, Aabpara, Secretariat, and Koshar police station.

During the last week, Industrial Area police station registered 10 cases of auto theft, two cases of stanching at gunpoint, and one case of kidnapping. Two armed persons snatched cash and mobile of Rs 30,000 from Usman Ghani. Similarly, unidentified persons kidnapped daughter of Mubarik Shaheen from the limits of Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, two persons snatched a mobile phone and cash of Rs 18,850 from Sanaullah in the jurisdiction of the same police station.

As many as seven cases of auto theft and two cases each of snatching at gunpoint and robbery were reported to Aabpara police station.

Abdul Hameed lodged a complaint with Aabpara police station that unidentified persons snatched gold ornament worth Rs 50,000 from his wife.

Accused Sagher and two others kidnapped wife of BM. Four armed persons entered into the house of Asad Rehman and looted cash, gold ornament worth Rs 500,000 at gunpoint in the limits of Aabpara police station. Secretariat police registered eight cases of auto theft, two cases of snatching, and one case of robbery during the last week.

Some unidentified persons stole purse of Tahir Taj’s wife containing cash Rs 200,000.

