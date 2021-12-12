ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HR violations in IIOJK: AJK PM laments global community’s apathy

APP 12 Dec 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday said that 484 innocent people had been martyred by Indian troops since 5th of August 2019 and over 2,000 were injured in different army operations and fire incidents on mobs.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations at Jammu and Kashmir House on Saturday. He said people of Occupied Kashmir were looking towards the base camp and the government of Azad Kashmir will never leave them alone in this hour of trial and tribulations.

Niazi said the liberation of occupied Kashmir was the top priority of his government and all resources would be channelized to achieve this goal. He said India had unleashed the systematic war of repressions in occupied Kashmir and constantly violating the Human Rights to crush the indigenous freedom movement.

The Prime Minister AJK said more than 4,000 Kashmiri people were in various jails in India and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the United Nations to make special efforts for the release of Kashmiri leaders Musarat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Khurram Pervez and others.

He said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was still under constant detention in Srinagar. He said that political prisoners were being deprived of basic medical facilities while prominent Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai had died due to non-availability of timely medical aid.

The Prime Minister AJK said that Kashmiri people will never compromise on their birthright of self-determination and the government stands with the Kashmiri people who have been struggling for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.

UNITED NATIONS human rights Kashmiri leaders Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Musarat Alam Butt

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

HR violations in IIOJK: AJK PM laments global community’s apathy

Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health: WB

Personal data protection bill to be tabled in parliament: minister

13 previously approved RE projects to face open competitive bidding

‘Mini-budget’ likely to be presented before Dec-14th cabinet meeting

Blinken held ‘productive’ talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

PM calls for ‘deeper’ Pak-US engagement

COAS for urgent global focus on Afghanistan

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

PM performs ground-breaking of 23 uplift projects

Powerful tornadoes kill at least 78 in five US states

Read more stories