HR violations in IIOJK: AJK PM laments global community’s apathy

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday said that 484 innocent people had been martyred by Indian troops since 5th of August 2019 and over 2,000 were injured in different army operations and fire incidents on mobs.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations at Jammu and Kashmir House on Saturday. He said people of Occupied Kashmir were looking towards the base camp and the government of Azad Kashmir will never leave them alone in this hour of trial and tribulations.

Niazi said the liberation of occupied Kashmir was the top priority of his government and all resources would be channelized to achieve this goal. He said India had unleashed the systematic war of repressions in occupied Kashmir and constantly violating the Human Rights to crush the indigenous freedom movement.

The Prime Minister AJK said more than 4,000 Kashmiri people were in various jails in India and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the United Nations to make special efforts for the release of Kashmiri leaders Musarat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Khurram Pervez and others.

He said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was still under constant detention in Srinagar. He said that political prisoners were being deprived of basic medical facilities while prominent Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai had died due to non-availability of timely medical aid.

The Prime Minister AJK said that Kashmiri people will never compromise on their birthright of self-determination and the government stands with the Kashmiri people who have been struggling for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.