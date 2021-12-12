ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Modest trading on cotton market

Recorder Report 12 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Spot Rate on Saturday remained unchanged at RS 16700 per maund. The market remained stable and the trading volume remained low.

The prices of Phutti and Banola showed no change due to less demand, said cotton analyst Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder.

According to him, Phutti of Sindh was traded from Rs 4500-7300 per 40 kilograms; Punjab’s Phutti attracted per 40 kilograms prices from Rs 5500 to Rs 7800.

Similarly, Phutti from Balochistan was traded at Rs 6500 per 40 kilograms to Rs 7800 per 40 kilograms.

Cotton of Sindh was traded from Rs 13,500 to Rs 17000 per maund, Punjab’s cotton was traded from Rs 14,500 to Rs 17000 per maund and Balochistan’s cotton prices remained from Rs 16,000 per maund to Rs 16,500 per maund.

While Banola from Punjab was traded from Rs 1,350 to Rs 2,300 per maund, Punjab’s crop was traded from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,300 per maund and Balochistan’s Banola was traded from Rs 1,700 to Rs 2,300 per maund, added Naseem Usman.

As many as 1257 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 17000 per maund, 2000 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 16500 per maund, 2690 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 16000 per maund, 300 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 15300 per maund, 755 bales of Shadan Lund were sold at Rs 16950 per maund and 200 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 15400 per maund.

The Spot Rate on Saturday remained unchanged at RS 16700 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 245 per kg.

