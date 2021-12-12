Punjab CM inaugurates Rescue 1122 mobile application

LAHORE: Inaugurating the mobile application of Rescue-1122, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that this mobile application will help rescue teams to access the exact location of the accident.

Addressing on the occasion, the Chief Minister said this app will not only resolve issue of unnecessary calls but standard of emergency services will also be improved. He said, “Sooner rescue air ambulance service will be started in far across areas of Punjab.”

The CM maintained that Punjab would be first province of South Asia where rescue air ambulance will be started. “The scope of motorbike rescue service is being extended to the remaining 27 districts; till June it will be extended to every district.”

He said, “This mobile application will be a game changer, this application will not only eliminate unnecessary calls but also improve the standards of emergency services in Punjab and this mobile application will also help in reaching the exact location of the accident to provide emergency services.”

The CM appreciated DG Rescue Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer and his IT team for making steps of digitization of data and emergency response. Dr Rizwan Naseer highlighted working of mobile application, operations, trainings and other specialties.

On the other hand, the CM chaired a high level meeting, to review the recommendations regarding setting up of an Emergency Help Line.

The CM gave in-principle approval for the test run to monitor the significance of this Help Line. He said that the purpose of setting up this Help Line is to minimize the response time in any untoward situation.

He termed the initiative of establishing single emergency helpline for the whole country is a valuable idea. The quick response of the concerned agency during any emergent situation has great importance and timely response helps in overcoming the situation. National Telecom Co. briefed the meeting about the Emergency Help Line Number 911. Spokesman Government Hasaan Khawar, IG Police, Add. Chief Secretary Home, Principal Secretary to CM, Director General Punjab Emergency Services and Managing Director of National Telecom Co., Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe City Authority and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021