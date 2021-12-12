ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
Pakistan

Qureshi says ‘future of Pakistan is bright’

APP 12 Dec 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi on Saturday said that the future of Pakistan was bright and the nation prays for its development and prosperity.

Offering Dua on the second day of Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam here, he said that special attention was being paid to the shrines of all religion so that maximum facilities could be provided to pilgrims. He lauded the provincial government and Auqaf department for making commendable arrangements for the Urs.

He welcomed the Director General of the Punjab Auqaf for attending the Urs. He asked him to look at the slow pace of work over ongoing development projects on Shah Rukan-e-Alam, Bahauddin Zakariya and BiBi Pak Daman shrines.

He said despite the cold, a large number of pilgrims have joined the Urs as compared to the last years when there was a ban on gatherings due to coronavirus. He said that he wanted to tell Jamaat-e-Ghousia that Khawaja Moinuddin Koreja in spite of his illness, visiting the Urs every year.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Moinuddin Koreja said the government has full capacity to solve all the ongoing issues and hoped that the government will overcome the problems soon. He said that he has been attending Urs for the last 25 years and today he has joined the Urs even being ill. He said that Astanas and Darbars have always played an important role in national security and stability.

Peer of Sundar Sharif Syed Mohammad Habib Irfani while expressing his views said that whenever the situation in the country changes, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has always played an important role in normalizing the situation with his excellent understanding and foresight. In order to establish law and order in the country, inequalities in the society must be eliminated, especially the element of violence, he added.

He said the monasteries have always taught love, peace, sincerity and fulfilment of human rights. On the occasion, DG Auqaf Punjab Tahir Raza Bukhari said that the department was taking all possible steps to provide facilities to the pilgrims at the shrines of the saints as these Astanas have always played an important role in the distribution of guidance.

He said that ongoing work on the mausoleum managed by the Auqaf Department in Multan will be completed soon. He expressed his pleasure for attending the Urs celebrations.

development Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi Urs future of Pakistan

