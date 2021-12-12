ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
Macron’s presidential challenger Pecresse would say ‘non’ to federal EU

Reuters 12 Dec 2021

PARIS: The conservative candidate who has emerged as Emmanuel Macron’s most serious challenger for next year’s presidential election kicked off her campaign on Saturday by announcing she would resist German calls for a federal European superstate.

Valerie Pecresse, who has described herself as “1/3 Thatcher, 2/3 Merkel”, was the surprise winner of the leadership contest of the conservative Les Republicains party last weekend, and has since got a big bounce in opinion polls.

In her first campaign rally as the candidate of a party that traces its roots to Charles de Gaulle, Pecresse said she wanted the EU to preserve the independence of nation states and not become a federal superstate, like the United States.

Historically, French conservatives have been in favour of European integration in the economic field, such as creating the euro or the single market, but have resisted attempts to shift decision-making to the EU level on sensitive sovereign issues such as foreign policy and defence.

“I hear some of our German partners suggest that the European Union should evolve into a federal state,” she said.

“Politely, but firmly, I will say “no”,” she added.

The agreement forming Germany’s new governing coalition under Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the EU should aim to move toward a “federal European state” after a constitutional convention within the EU.

Pecresse also said she did not want France to be what she called a vassal of the United States, did not want to see another country exit the EU as Britain did and would work with Scholz despite his left-wing majority.

“I would work with him because Germany is a key ally. But for me, friendship doesn’t come without frankness,” she said.

At the rally in central Paris, Michel Barnier, the EU’s former Brexit negotiator who lost his bid to be the party leader, said he agreed with Pecresse on Europe.

“We never were federalists, we’re in favour of a community of nations. Nations need to be respected in Europe. We need nations to fight nationalism,” Barnier told Reuters.

Pecresse, who heads the greater Paris region and was a minister in Nicolas Sarkozy’s last conservative government, was cheered by a poll this week that showed she would beat Macron by a 52-48 margin if she reached the presidential run-off in April.

EU Emmanuel Macron Valerie Pecresse Charles de Gaulle

