ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

GSM licence renewal template signed ‘under protest’: Telenor

Tahir Amin Updated 11 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has signed its GSM license renewal template issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) under protest and without prejudice, said the cellular mobile company.

Despite the signing of the license after paying the fee in full, the company stated it reserves the right to continue seeking a legal resolution to its dispute with the PTA on the case.

The PTA had issued a 15-year license for network operations to Telenor Pakistan in 2004, which was due for renewal on May 25th, 2019, a failure of which could impact its nationwide operations.

However, due to a row on terms and particularly the increased license fee, Telenor Pakistan decided to approach the court of law in May 2019 to get a clarification on the license renewal terms.

In September 2021, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed the petition that was filed by both Telenor and Jazz against the PTA. Both companies then decided to challenge the IHC verdict in the Supreme Court.

License renewal fee from two CMOs: PTA receives Rs15.82bn against second installment

According to Telenor, the dispute on the onerous terms and conditions of the license template is sub-judice before the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Telenor Pakistan will continue the legal recourse to resolve disagreements.

“However, subject to outcome of aforesaid legal proceeding, in order to ensure greater certainty to business operations, Telenor Pakistan has taken a step forward towards its future ambition by singing the license template,” the company added.

Commenting on the development, the CEO Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan, stated, “Telecom and digital services have become fundamental for modern, sustainable societies to prosper. At Telenor Pakistan, we are continuously maximizing our efforts towards enabling our customers and accelerating the pace of digitalization in the country.”

“The digital ecosystem in Pakistan has immense potential to grow however, there is a need for collective efforts to exploit the potential and bring greater value to consumers. We look forward to the resolution of industry issues and the support from PTA towards ensuring a more conducive regulatory environment in the country,” Irfan added.

Telenor Pakistan has been at the forefront of delivering unhindered and exceptional services to its customers while playing an active role in promoting the country’s prospects in embracing the digital revolution. Continuity of seamless and best-in-class connectivity and digital services, for its 49 million customers, remains the top priority for Telenor Pakistan, the company added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTA Telenor Pakistan GSM license renewal cellular mobile company

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

GSM licence renewal template signed ‘under protest’: Telenor

PM advocates financial autonomy for Karachi

Electric vehicles, kits: sales tax exemptions retained

Integration of retailers: FBR asked to take required steps

ADB approves $685m for energy, health sectors

Approval to SME policy delayed: Gas from UEP’s fields to SSGCL approved by ECC

Food items to remain tax exempted ‘Mini-budget’ to be announced next week, says Tarin

US ‘best place’ to hide, launder illicit funds: Yellen

Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says war between Russia and Ukraine possible

US wins appeal against block on Assange extradition

Read more stories