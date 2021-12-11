ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Lahore not hit by Delhi’s pollution this year

Hamid Waleed 11 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The city of Lahore remained safe from Delhi’s pollution this year in the absence of south-easterly wind, which had taken the air quality index of the city to 700 last year.

Chief Meteorologist Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Mehr Sahib Zad Khan said the quantity of toxic particles in the city air has been recorded low because the Delhi’s pollution could not travel to the city this year.

Accordingly, he added, there was no increase in respiratory diseases and itchiness of eyes among citizens despite topping of the city in terms of pollution level, ranging in between 350-400 this year.

He said the south-easterly wind used to bring Delhi’s pollution to the city of Lahore, which is usually darker and grayish due to pertaining highest toxic elements. He has expressed the hope that the pollution level would remain low ahead.

Meanwhile, Director Shahid Abbas told this scribe that the next spell of westerly waves is set to pass through the city by 15th of December at a higher altitude. Therefore, no imminent change in weather of the city is likely to take place.

However, he said, the data suggests that a good spell of (five to 10 millimeter) rain is expected in the fourth week of December when another session of westerly wave would hit the city at a comparatively low altitude. The upcoming rainy spell would prove golden drops for the crops of wheat and gram, he added.

Also, he said, the phenomenon of stubble burning would be concluded by 20th of December and the upcoming winter vacations would further reduce traffic load on roads to contribute to the clearance of the environment.

However, he said, the fog is likely to intensify with further drop in minimum temperature that would lower the visibility, affecting air and road traffic in and around the city. Accordingly, not only flight operations would be affected but the frequency of closing down motorways would be doubled ahead.

At present the minimum temperature is ranging in between 7C to 9C while temperature of peak hours has also reduced to 23C from earlier 29C.

He said temperature is likely to drop to the range of 1C to 2C by the second week of January with the start of frosty season. Shahid said the province of Punjab would experience good winter weather for the next 45 to 50 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat pollution PMD Shahid Abbas Mehr Sahib Zad Khan

