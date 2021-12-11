ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
LHC seeks reply from Ogra: Rise in bills of mills generating electricity through gas stayed

Recorder Report 11 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court stayed recovery of the recent increase in Sui gas bills imposed on the mills generating electricity by using Sui gas and sought replies from the government and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The petitioner Eastern Spinning Mills and others contended through their counsel that the government on November 30 last had increased Sui gas bills of industrial units generating electricity by using Sui gas.

The counsel said the petitioner mills generating electricity for their own purposes. He therefore contended that the petitioner mills did not fall in the list of the units generating electricity for business purposes.

He, therefore, prayed to the court to declare the recent increase in gas bills of industrial units generating electricity by using Sui gas as null and void.

He also prayed to the court to restraint the government from recovering the recent increase in the Sui gas bills till disposal of the petitions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

