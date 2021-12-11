ICAO team praises PCAA’s progress

KARACHI: The audit team of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has appreciated the progress of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

The audit team of ICAO, who conducted the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) audit of PCAA, commended the preparation and hard work prior to the audit.

According to the PCAA, the outcome of the audit has been very positive without any significant concerns.

As per ICAO Procedures, a formal report will be issued in a few weeks which will be shared publicly, PCAA stated, adding it will create a positive impact on the aviation sector and all Pakistani airlines.

