ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By ▼ -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By ▼ -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By ▼ -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By ▼ -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Something about the Dark Ages

“We are living in the dark ages.” “Just because you don’t have gas for cooking and heating doesn’t mean...
Anjum Ibrahim 11 Dec 2021

“We are living in the dark ages.”

“Just because you don’t have gas for cooking and heating doesn’t mean you are living in the dark ages.”

“I wasn’t referring to gas shortages – I mean that’s an issue of demand and supply right and when supply is in the competent hands of…who is heading the ministry these days?”

“Don’t be facetious – Hammad Azhar is a hell of lot more competent than Omar Ayub and Nadeem Babar and Tabish Gauhar and…”

“Yes, but he delayed the tendering just like those previous stalwarts.”

“It’s because of that dratted National Accountability Bureau – you know I find Chairman Javed Iqbal’s mane unchanged, and in this era of change I find that inappropriate.”

“Mane?”

“The ratio of white hair to black remains unchanged – that couldn’t be by design could it?”

“Now I understand why The Khan wants to keep him on – I mean he is a trend setter - our politicians want it all black or leave it be but this guy has maintained it at the same ratio…”

“In that case they are just watching not following his example if you know what I mean…and…and change has come about even in The Khan’s biggest detractors, the PML-N, I mean the inauguration of the Karachi mass transit…”

“Ha, ha, and Friday is to be The Khan’s inauguration and you know what is funny?”

“That The Khan was so contemptuous of cutting ribbons by Nawaz Sharif?”

“Well, that reflects he changed and I am all for change…no I meant the buses have yet to arrive and they are expecting 40 buses – a number which does not qualify as mass transit for 15 million Karachiites…”

“Hey look at the ground realities: Karachiites have been transporting themselves all this time and so these 40 buses when they arrive will be an addition and that’s the change.”

“Hmmmm, but is that what you meant when you said we are living in the dark ages.”

“No, in the capital of this country the traffic lights have been switched off even on roads leading to and from the Constitution Avenue and horrific traffic jams every time…”

“Well, our Sheikha…”

“It’s Sheikh Rashid to you.”

“Sorry, my key board is on the blink, anyway I guess he is too busy bad mouthing the opposition to note the state of traffic in this city…”

“Yeah, its one work completed at a time and since the dratted Opposition…”

“If only The Khan begins to use the road rather than the helicopter.”

“It’s all in the interest of saving…”

“Right.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Hammad Azhar nadeem babar Tabish Gauhar

