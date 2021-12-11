ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By ▼ -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By ▼ -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By ▼ -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By ▼ -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bus bomb kills two in Afghan capital: Taliban

AFP 11 Dec 2021

KABUL: Two people were killed and four wounded in separate bomb explosions in the west of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Friday, the Taliban government said.

“Two civilians have been killed and three others were wounded” when a bomb exploded on a minibus in the Dasht-e-Barchi district of Kabul, the Taliban’s interior ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti told reporters.

“In another explosion in the same area, one woman was wounded,” he added, specifying that the second blast was also a bomb.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Dasht-e-Barchi is largely populated by the mostly Shiite Hazara community, who for years have been the target of violence by the jihadist Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group.

In November, a similar bomb attack on a minibus in Dasht-e-Barch killed two people and wounded five others. That attack was claimed by IS-K.

IS-K claimed responsibility for an October 15 suicide bomb attack on a Shiite mosque in Kandahar that killed at least 60 people and injured scores more.

That attack came a week after another deadly mosque blast claimed by the group in northern Kunduz province killed over 60 people.

The Taliban has vowed to crush this rival Sunni extremist group, launching crackdowns against hideouts used by the jihadists, especially in the country’s south and east.

Friday’s bus bomb is the first fatal attack reported by the Taliban for several weeks.

But Kabul has been hit by repeated blasts lately that the Taliban say have been non-fatal.

The Taliban came back to power after a two decade absence on August 15 when the previous government’s resistance melted amid the final stages of a US military withdrawal from the country.

The Taliban’s first stint in power lasted from 1996 to 2001, before a US invasion late that year toppled the Islamists.

Afghanistan Taliban IS k Bus bomb

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Bus bomb kills two in Afghan capital: Taliban

PM advocates financial autonomy for Karachi

Electric vehicles, kits: sales tax exemptions retained

Integration of retailers: FBR asked to take required steps

ADB approves $685m for energy, health sectors

Approval to SME policy delayed: Gas from UEP’s fields to SSGCL approved by ECC

Food items to remain tax exempted ‘Mini-budget’ to be announced next week, says Tarin

US ‘best place’ to hide, launder illicit funds: Yellen

Nobel Peace laureate Muratov says war between Russia and Ukraine possible

GSM licence renewal template signed ‘under protest’: Telenor

US wins appeal against block on Assange extradition

Read more stories