ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By ▼ -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By ▼ -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By ▼ -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By ▼ -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
US stocks gain despite latest inflation spike

AFP 10 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Friday near the conclusion of a strong week for equities as investors grappled with data showing US consumer inflation near a 40-year high.

The Labor Department's consumer price index jumped 6.8 percent compared to November of last year, its biggest gain since June 1982 as prices for gasoline, used cars, food rent and others continued to climb.

Still, stocks pushed higher, extending a mostly positive trend this week on receding fears of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 35,913.33.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.5 percent to 4,693.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to 15,579.64.

Analysts noted that the inflation report showed the month-to-month increase decelerated slightly from October.

But Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare described the release as "a terrible report" in a note that questioned whether the gains in stocks made sense.

Adam Sarhan, founder of 50 Park Investments, said the market has concluded that the Federal Reserve's recent pivot on inflation means it "is going to take proactive steps to begin to combat inflation," he said.

"As long as the Fed is ahead of this and not behind it, stocks can go much, much higher."

Wall Street stocks

