COAS Bajwa witnesses ‘Victory Shield’ military exercise

  • Expresses satisfaction over training standards and professional competence
BR Web Desk 10 Dec 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Chanoki near Chawinda, Sialkot, and witnessed a military exercise dubbed as ‘Victory Shield’ of Gujranwala Corps troops, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the ISPR, the military chief was briefed on objectives, planning parameters, and conduct modalities of the exercise which is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formation, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks in response to any misadventure by the adversary.

The army chief expressed satisfaction over the training standards and professional competence of the troops.

Addressing the participating troops, COAS stressed realistic and strenuous training in the field.

“Such exercises help bolster troops’ confidence, enhance cohesiveness/synergy and optimise their combat potential,” COAS remarked.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer, Commander Gujranwala Corps.

