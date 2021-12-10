ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,427 Decreased By ▼ -13.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,492 Increased By ▲ 15.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,411 Decreased By ▼ -107.6 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,935 Decreased By ▼ -22 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Australia shares slip; post first weekly jump in five on easing Omicron woes

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

Australian shares ended lower on Friday, hit by energy and technology stocks, but posted their first weekly gain since early-November on easing concerns over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.4% lower at 7,353.50, but recorded a weekly gain of 1.6%.

Energy stocks closed 1.5% lower on weaker oil prices, as traders locked in profits after a strong run this week. The sub-index, however, notched its first weekly gain since early-October.

"Oil prices fell overnight with traders using the excuse of Omicron contagiousness, and China property defaults, to mark down growth expectations and take profits on tactical long positions built up," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst - Asia Pacific, OANDA.

Santos Ltd fell 2.1%, while Whitehaven Coal and Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company dropped 4% and 1.8%, respectively.

Technology stocks ended lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street's Nasdaq Composite.

Buy now, pay later giant Afterpay settled 4.4% lower, while data centre operator NEXTDC skidded 2.1%.

Focus is now on the US inflation data later in the day and how it might influence the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

Domestic healthcare stocks dropped 1.8% to snap a three-session rally, pulled down by biotechnology giant CSL Ltd.

Heavyweight financials also fell, with the so-called "Big Four" banks settling 0.2%-0.8% lower.

Shares of Sydney Airport were flat, a day after Australia's competition regulator approved its A$23.6 billion ($16.92 billion) takeover.

The stock posted its biggest weekly gains since mid-September.

Gold explorers, which fell as much as 1.8% in early trading, pared most of their losses to close 0.2% lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.6% higher at 12,849.68, led by top gainer Tourism Holdings.

It rose 6% to close at its highest since Jan. 23, 2020.

