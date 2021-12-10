Japan's 10-year bond yields gain ahead of US inflation data, FOMC

TOKYO: Japan's 10-year government bond yields rose on Friday amid cautious trade ahead of US inflation data and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, while there were no market-moving indicators in the domestic market.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.050% and the 20-year JGB yield also climbed 0.5 basis point to 0.455%.

Fed Chair Powell had signalled that the FOMC meeting next week would include a discussion about a faster tapering of bond-buying.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.670% and the 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.715%.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%. The five-year yield was steady at minus 0.090%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.06 point to 151.97, with a trading volume of 2,914 lots.