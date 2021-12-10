Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

ISLAMABAD: Power Division has sought permission of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) to constitute an independent inquiry committee to probe reasons for the damage to Guddu 747MW Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) on the directions of Senate Standing Committee on Power.

This was disclosed by Additional Secretary-1 (Power Division), Musaddiq Ahmed Khan at a meeting of Senate panel here on Thursday.

Central Power Purchasing Generation Company (CPGCL) (GENCO-11) Guddu had signed a contract service agreement with M/s General Electric (GE) OEM, in respect of 747MW, combined cycle power plant Guddu on September 2021 for a period of 16 years.

Under the agreement GE is responsible for scheduled inspection, supply of initial spares, diagnostics and online performance monitoring, O&M advisory services, asset performance management operational excellence system as these are included in the scope of covered maintenance.

On February 12, 2021 gas turbine No.14 of 747MW combined cycle power plant, Guddu malfunctioned and the unit became out of service. After preliminary investigations, it was found that the unit became non-functional due to damage to some internal parts.

Initially a damage assessment probe was conducted by CPGCL and accordingly repair assessment of gas turbine No.14 was done.

As per technical assessment by the committee, purchase order for the procurement of parts and services for the rehabilitation of GT-14 was issued on October 29, 2021. GE as the original OEM with completion timeline of 21 weeks, i.e., by the last week of March 2022 has noted that the damaged plant will be commissioned by mid of 2022.

To probe the matter regarding compressor damage of GT-14 of 747MW CCPP, a fact finding inquiry committee was constituted by the Board of Directors of CPGCL on May 28, 2021. The report of fact finding committee was accordingly presented before the Senate Standing Committee on Power on their direction, which directed CEO, GHCL to initiate a fresh inquiry into the incident.

In pursuance to the directions of Senate Standing Committee on Power, another inquiry committee was constituted on August 16, 2021 to investigate the matter regarding contractual services agreement with M/s GE of CPGCL 747 MW CCPP, Guddu.

The second inquiry committee submitted its report to CEO GHCL on September 12, 2021. The BoD, CGGCL (Genco-II) in its 130th meeting held on November 8, 2021 deliberated on the report.

The Board was of the considered opinion that the inquiry report was inconclusive as various aspects need detailed analysis and investigation.

The BoD maintained that major areas like legal, commercial. etc., were not covered in the report and stance of M/s GE had not been taken before arriving at conclusions.

The Board considered that this incomplete report may be misguiding and advised that a complete picture after covering all the commercial and legal aspects be placed before the Senate Standing Committee on Power or any other forum, as may be required.

The Board resolved and directed the inquiry committee to obtain opinion/ report covering all legal and commercial aspects along with obtaining the comments of M/s GE on the relevant parts of the inquiry report pertaining to them before further submission.

However, on strong insistence of the Senate Standing Committee on Power, that incomplete report was handed over in the meeting held on November 25, 2021.

According to sources, on November 26, 2021 Secretariat conveyed that the Standing Committee desired that Power Division may provide the names of experts from power sector for constitution of another new independent inquiry committee to investigate the matter of repair and damage of Gt-14 in Genco-II.

The Chairman Standing Committee will then finalise the names in consultation with the members of the Committee. The Terms of Reference (ToRs) will be decided after the finalization of the names for the new inquiry committee.

