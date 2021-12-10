ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -40.3 (-0.91%)
BR30 17,272 Decreased By ▼ -205.5 (-1.18%)
KSE100 43,210 Decreased By ▼ -309.1 (-0.71%)
KSE30 16,850 Decreased By ▼ -107.4 (-0.63%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar: NSA

INP Updated 10 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has not offered any military bases to China in Gwadar, Balochistan, clarified National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf in an interview with Stephen Sackur for Hard Talk.

However, he said, there are economic bases of China in Pakistan, where any country in the world can invest, adding that “the same were also offered to the United States, Russia and the Middle East.”

“We are open to all countries,” he added. Yusuf delved into Pakistan’s ties with China, saying that Beijing is a close friend of Islamabad. He once again reiterated that any country in the world can invest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project since “we are not closed to anybody.”

Sackur asked Yusuf whether Pakistan had developed close ties with China at the cost of raising its voice for Muslims around the world, particularly those in Xinjiang.

“You raise your voice for Kashmiri Muslims but refuse to condemn the violation of human rights in a Chinese province,” he asked Yusuf. The NSA responded by telling the interviewer that Pakistan does not agree with the Western version about the alleged atrocities being committed against Muslims in Xinjiang.

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

“We have relations of trust with China and our ambassador and other delegations from here also visited the Xinjiang province,” he observed, adding that if Western countries have a problem with China, they should talk to Beijing about it.

When the topic of discussion turned towards Kashmir, Yusuf said Pakistan will raise its voice for the oppressed since they were a part of Pakistan and not another foreign country.

He spoke about the plight of the people of Afghanistan, adding that the country was heading towards a new disaster. Yusuf appealed to the world for humanitarian aid for the people of Afghanistan.

“If there is a government of people who fought against America and other western countries, there are also 35 to 40 million people who have nothing to do with it,” he said, adding that millions in Afghanistan needed to be fed.

“There is huge pledged money which cannot get into Afghanistan. There are 19 channels, including the United Nations, which cannot function. How can people there be fed then?” he asked.

UNITED NATIONS Moeed Yusuf NSA CPEC project military bases

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar: NSA

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

At least 53 killed in Mexico migrant truck accident

Bank account attachment: IHC restrains FBR from affecting FED recovery

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

ECC set to consider policies for auto industry, SMEs

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

National grid: Govt to increase KE quota

Read more stories