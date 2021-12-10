Mastercard realigns int’l operations

KARACHI: Mastercard has reaffirmed its commitment to the UAE and the wider region by expanding its regional footprint and announcing a series of leadership changes designed to further advance the company’s presence and operations and build on its 35-year growth and innovation journey.

During this time, Mastercard has been at the forefront of digital transformation and payment technology innovation. From its regional headquarters, the company has introduced hundreds of product capabilities through its multi-rail network, including a number of ‘global-firsts’ that have been exported to Mastercard’s global network.

Raghu Malhotra, current President for the Middle East and Africa, promoted to Co-President International Markets, DimitriosDosis named President, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA),YaseminBedir appointed as Division President for Turkey & Commonwealth of Independent States (T&CIS) division.

From 1 January 2022, Mastercard’s EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) region will include 81 of the 210 markets where Mastercard operates globally. In line with Mastercard’s ambition to enhance local presence in the markets it operates in, the company now has presence in 22 countries across the region.

Yasemin Bedir to lead Turkey & Commonwealth of Independent States division as Division President. Yasemin Bedir, currently executive vice president for Community Institutions and Processors for North American Markets, will lead the newly created Turkey & CIS division. Bedir originally joined Mastercard in 2007, serving in several leadership roles across multiple markets.

Raghu Malhotra, Co-President International Markets, Master-card said: “Over the recent years, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) has emerged as a focal point for Mastercard’s global innovation, digital transformation and financial inclusion efforts.

Today, this region serves as a global center of excellence, and a launchpad for deploying strategic partnerships and new business models across our global network. Looking ahead, the convergence of digital technologies and the positive impact of public and private partnerships on the development of the digital economy, mean that Mastercard is in a very strong position to further elevate this progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021