Lahore museum to be renovated

Recorder Report 10 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to repair Lahore Museum with immediate effect. In this regard, the planning and development department has been asked to prepare PC-1 for the renovation and reconstruction of the museum’s building.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal visited Lahore Museum on Thursday along with Additional Chief Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza.

They visited various galleries of the museum and inspected the roofs and walls affected by rainwater.

The Chief Secretary said that due to rainy effects, antiques, valuable historical artifacts and objects are likely to be damaged. He directed that the repair work of roofs be started on priority basis.

He said that historical and cultural heritage is a national asset and its protection is the collective responsibility of all. He said that all possible resources would be provided for the up gradation of the museum.

