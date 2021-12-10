ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
No single polio case reported in Punjab last year

Recorder Report 10 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Expressing gratitude to the Chinese government for extending support to Pakistan in vaccination, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that Punjab has achieved the target of vaccination of 92% children in 2021 which was actually set for 2023.

While addressing a function in Lahore, she said they are thankful to the Chinese government for providing us free Corona vaccines in the time of need. By the grace of Allah, we were able to overcome the Pandemic. Pakistan was able to produce an indigenous vaccine with Chinese support, she added.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid disclosed that Punjab has not reported even a single polio case in last one year. Inshallah Pakistan will very soon able to make its way to Polio free countries. “Punjab recently run a very successful Measles-Rubella campaign,” she said, adding: “All-out efforts are being made to mother and child. state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals are being developed in the province.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

