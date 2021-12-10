Indus Motor, IRF partner for road safety coalition

KARACHI: Coordinated by the International Road Federation (IRF) and supported by Total Energies Foundation, Indus Motor (IMC) together with a group of leading private sector companies in Pakistan has entered into a partnership to use their combined knowledge and expertise to reduce road fatalities and injuries in the country.

The founding members of this coalition, besides IMC, include Total Parco Pakistan, Shell Pakistan, Unilever Pakistan Limited, Parco Pearl Gas Limited, Coca Cola Pakistan, Engro Fertilizers Limited and Niaz Malik Consultants, signed the Coalition Charter at a virtual ceremony, hosted by the IRF in Geneva, Switzerland. IMC Chief Executive Ali Asghar Jamali signed the Charter along with other CEOs/MDs of these organisations.

The project aims to mobilise and federate private sector stakeholders to support road safety efforts in Pakistan and to substantially improve road safety via hands-on, impact-oriented and scalable activities.

According to WHO, most road crashes occur in developing countries where road transport constitutes one of the leading causes of death. In recognition of this global crisis, the United Nations has declared the years 2021 to 2030 as the new Decade of Action for Road Safety, setting the ambitious target of reducing road traffic deaths and injuries by at least 50 percent. The United Nations has urged all stakeholders, including business leaders, to support the implementation thereof.

