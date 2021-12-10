ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Regularisation of illegal structures: Governor refuses to sign draft ordinance

INP 10 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has rejected an ordinance regarding the regularisation of illegal building structures in Karachi and has returned it to provincial assembly while raising 14 objections.

Governor Sindh while pointing out anomalies in the ordinance stated a building structure built on occupied land should not be regularized and added that no fine has been mentioned in the bill over the construction of the illegal structures.

He further pointed out that the ordinance should not be against the apex court’s decision and asked the provincial government to once again review it and address the flaws.

Imran Ismail warned that the ordinance could lead to the rise of illegal structures in the province. “The ordinance should include the imposition of hefty fines to regularize illegal structures that do not defy rules and regulations of the provincial government,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had drafted an ordinance aimed at providing relief to the people of the province by regularizing illegal constructions and housing units.

The move to regularise residential buildings had come after much hue and cry following the Supreme Court’s order to demolish Karachi’s Nasla Tower. Under the ordinance, a commission headed by a retired Sindh High Court (SHC) judge would be formed that will identify illegal structures.

The secretary of Local Government and Housing Town Planning, Government of Sindh, will be its secretary. The demolition works on illegal settlements will be stopped for a period of 90 days, according to the ordinance’s draft.

Imran Ismail Sindh Government Governor Sindh illegal structures Nasla Tower

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Regularisation of illegal structures: Governor refuses to sign draft ordinance

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

Bank account attachment: IHC restrains FBR from affecting FED recovery

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

ECC set to consider policies for auto industry, SMEs

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

National grid: Govt to increase KE quota

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar: NSA

Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide

Read more stories