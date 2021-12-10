ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SITE body, Befiler sign MoU

Recorder Report 10 Dec 2021

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Befiler for facilitating its members and their employees in tax filing, and related business services for promoting compliance culture among its member organizations.

Patron-in-Chief of SITE Association, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala graced the signing ceremony with his presence. SITE Association of Industry president Abdul Rasheed along with SVP Saud Mehmood, VP Muhammad Kamran Arbi and senior members Anwer Aziz, Riaz Uddin, Abdul Kadir Bilwani and others were present at the ceremony. Asad Ali Shah, chairman Befiler and Akbar Ali, CEO Befiler were representing Befiler.

With this partnership, SITE Association of Industry, one of the highest taxpayer industrial zone in the country, takes another step towards further compliance. Members of SITE Association of Industry will be able to file their tax returns using Befiler app or portal, and receive support and guidance from Befiler to effectively engage with the process and become part of Active Taxpayer’s List (ATL).

SITE Association of Industry comprises of over 4,500 industrial units of varying sizes, including textiles, heavy machinery, beverages, automobiles, silk, oil, soap, food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, steel, glass, paints, ready-made garments, etc. With this partnership, SITE Association of Industry is now taking another step towards a responsible and tax compliant institution.

Through this partnership it is sending a strong message to its members in particular and citizens of Pakistan in general regarding its determination to foster a disciplined and compliant business environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SITE Association of Industry ATL Muhammad Zubair Motiwala tax filing

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

SITE body, Befiler sign MoU

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

Bank account attachment: IHC restrains FBR from affecting FED recovery

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

ECC set to consider policies for auto industry, SMEs

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

National grid: Govt to increase KE quota

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar: NSA

Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide

Read more stories