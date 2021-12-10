SITE body, Befiler sign MoU

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Befiler for facilitating its members and their employees in tax filing, and related business services for promoting compliance culture among its member organizations.

Patron-in-Chief of SITE Association, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala graced the signing ceremony with his presence. SITE Association of Industry president Abdul Rasheed along with SVP Saud Mehmood, VP Muhammad Kamran Arbi and senior members Anwer Aziz, Riaz Uddin, Abdul Kadir Bilwani and others were present at the ceremony. Asad Ali Shah, chairman Befiler and Akbar Ali, CEO Befiler were representing Befiler.

With this partnership, SITE Association of Industry, one of the highest taxpayer industrial zone in the country, takes another step towards further compliance. Members of SITE Association of Industry will be able to file their tax returns using Befiler app or portal, and receive support and guidance from Befiler to effectively engage with the process and become part of Active Taxpayer’s List (ATL).

SITE Association of Industry comprises of over 4,500 industrial units of varying sizes, including textiles, heavy machinery, beverages, automobiles, silk, oil, soap, food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, steel, glass, paints, ready-made garments, etc. With this partnership, SITE Association of Industry is now taking another step towards a responsible and tax compliant institution.

Through this partnership it is sending a strong message to its members in particular and citizens of Pakistan in general regarding its determination to foster a disciplined and compliant business environment.

