ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Microsoft leads $27mn early-stage funding in crypto startup Palm NFT Studio

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

Crypto startup Palm NFT Studio said on Thursday it had raised $27 million in an early-stage funding round led by Microsoft Corp's venture fund M12 with participation from venture firm Griffin Gaming Partners.

Palm NFT, co-founded by Joseph Lubin, offers services for artists to establish NFT marketplaces. Lubin was also one of the co-founders of ethereum, the world's most popular cryptocurrency after bitcoin.

An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, which serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the asset's authenticity and ownership. NFTs have a unique digital signature and cannot be reproduced.

Other investors in latest Series B round included investment firms RRE, Third Kind Venture Capital, NFT investor Sfermion, and The LAO.

Apple inches closer to $3 trillion market cap

Palm NFT Studio's Chief Executive Officer Dan Heyman told Reuters in an interview that the company intends to use the capital to scale its platform by investing in research and development and hiring new talent.

Venture capital firms have invested $21.4 billion in crypto and blockchain companies as of Oct. 1 this year, according to data from PitchBook. Last month, Sandbox, a Hong Kong-based gaming platform that allows users to build a virtual world using NFTs, had raised $93 million from investors led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2.

Even as crypto companies continue to raise money at high valuations, regulators around the world have been skeptical of the alternative asset class due to its potential for money laundering.

Palm NFT Studio has invested heavily to be compliant with rules it anticipates in the future for the crypto industry. "One of the challenges for the whole industry is not even that regulation is coming. It's the ambiguity around the regulation," Heyman said.

Microsoft crypto coin Palm NFT Studio

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Microsoft leads $27mn early-stage funding in crypto startup Palm NFT Studio

Pakistan reports first 'suspected' Omicron case

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low

Pakistan wants to unite people, does not want to become part of any political bloc: PM

Bears dominate bourse, KSE 100 drops 328 points

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

PSL 7: Afridi, Vince and Iftikhar join Quetta Gladiators, Azam moves to Islamabad

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows climb above $2.9bn in November this year

West Indies team arrives in Karachi for T20Is, ODIs

Market anticipates another major hike in policy rate

Digitalization is remodeling real economy, financial sector: Reza Baqir

Read more stories