ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips as receding Omicron fears support dollar

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

LONDON: Copper snapped its three-day advance on Thursday, retreating as the dollar firmed, Omicron fears subsided and attention turned to the unwinding of US monetary stimulus.

The dollar index edged higher, making greenback-denominated commodities more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

While prices for the metal used in power and construction were supported by low inventories, there was pressure from cooling growth in top consumer China and the tightening of US monetary policy, said Concord House analyst Duncan Hobbs.

"There is a continuation of a tug of war between the bullish and bearish factors," he said.

"As we come towards end of the year, positioning is quite light and appetite is limited because people have generally done well this year and they don't want to throw that away in the last (few) weeks."

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) lost 1.1% to $9,554 a tonne by 1240 GMT.

Prices are up 20% this year while a wider index of industrial metals is up nearly 30%.

Copper edges lower as Omicron caution outweighs China stimulus

Inventories: On-warrant LME-registered stocks rose to a one-month high of 76,250 tonnes. However, that is down 69% from an August high of 238,725 tonnes and down nearly a quarter this year.

The premium for LME cash copper over the three-month contract was at $14 a tonne, compared with a record $1,103.50 in October, pointing to easing tightness in nearby supplies.

Property: Developers China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group were downgraded to "restricted default" by ratings agency Fitch because of non-payment of offshore bond dues, while a source said that Kaisa had started work on restructuring its $12 billion offshore debt.

The real estate sector accounts for a large share of copper consumption.

Nickel: China's Tsingshan Holding Group started producing nickel matte - an intermediate nickel product that can be processed into chemicals for electric vehicle batteries - in Indonesia.

Nickel prices shed 1.7% to $19,895.

Other Metals: LME aluminium rose 0.5% to $2,639 a tonne, zinc gained 0.5% to $3,327, lead shed 0.4% to $2,276 and tin was up 0.8% at $39,550.

LME copper copper producer copper price Copper export

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Copper slips as receding Omicron fears support dollar

Pakistan reports first 'suspected' Omicron case

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low

Pakistan wants to unite people, does not want to become part of any political bloc: PM

Bears dominate bourse, KSE 100 drops 328 points

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

PSL 7: Afridi, Vince and Iftikhar join Quetta Gladiators, Azam moves to Islamabad

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows climb above $2.9bn in November this year

West Indies team arrives in Karachi for T20Is, ODIs

Market anticipates another major hike in policy rate

Digitalization is remodeling real economy, financial sector: Reza Baqir

Read more stories