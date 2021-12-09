ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Palm oil falls for second day on fears of lower Dec exports

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains on Thursday to close lower for a second straight session, ahead of data that is expected to show exports declined in early December.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 66 ringgit, or 1.36%, at 4,775 ringgit ($1,132.86) a tonne. It had gained as much as 1.6% earlier in the session.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and cargo surveyors are scheduled to release supply and demand data on Friday.

"The market is trading in risk off pending World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) and MPOB November data," said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

Palm jumps nearly 4% on expectations of tight supply

Malaysia's exports during Dec. 1 to 10 are pegged to fall 10% from the month before, while Indonesia's November production is seen 2%-3% higher, Cultrera added.

Top producers Indonesia and Malaysia are likely to see heavy rains during January-March 2022, Refinitiv Commodities Research said on Wednesday, raising risks of flooding in plantations and disrupting production during the first quarter of 2022.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.8%, while its palm oil contract lost 2.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

