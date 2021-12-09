ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,539 Decreased By ▼ -307.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,960 Decreased By ▼ -89.6 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows climb above $2.9bn in November this year

  • State Bank of Pakistan says 299,676 accounts have been opened so far from across 175 countries
Ali Ahmed Updated 09 Dec 2021

Pakistan’s Roshan Digitial Account's (RDA) inflows stands at $2.9 billion as of November 2021, 15 months since the programme's introduction, shared the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

As per the SBP, an inflow to the tune of $239 million was recorded in November alone, as compared to an inflow of $266 million recorded in October, a month-on-month decline of over 10.15%.

Out of the overall $2.916 billion deposited in RDAs, $1.991 billion or almost 68.3% have been invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), the data shows. Out of the total amount invested in NPCs, $1.123 billion have been invested in conventional NPCs, whereas $868 million have been invested in Islamic NPCs.

Meanwhile, $29 million have made its way into the stock exchange through RDAs.

The central bank data also says 299,676 accounts have been opened so far from across 175 countries during the 15-month period. On a monthly basis, the number of accounts opened increased by 9.6%.

Roshan Digital Accounts: Pace picks up as inflow crosses $2.4 billion in 13 months

Launched last year in September, the RDA is an initiative of the SBP for Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRP), formed in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan.

It allows NRPs to open an account without requiring physical presence either in Pakistan or in any embassy or consulate. It has also facilitated NRPs in conducting banking, payment, and investment activities in the country.

Funds in these accounts can be fully repatriated without any prior approval from the SBP.

Roshan Digital Account: Full-year inflow clocks in at $2.11 billion

Overseas Pakistanis have been a key priority for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which has taken a number of measures to attract foreign currency for the cash-strapped economy that remains dependent on remittance inflows.

Last month, the government launched the Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme (SDRP), which will award points to overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances through the legal channels.

Pakistan Roshan Digital Account SBP NRP bank accounts Overseas Pakistan RDA inflows

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows climb above $2.9bn in November this year

Pakistan wants to unite people, does not want to become part of any political bloc: PM

West Indies team arrives in Karachi for T20Is, ODIs

Market anticipates another major hike in policy rate

Edible oils: Ministry asked to go for low-priced imports

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Rapid-fire Head century puts Australia in firm command

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Azerbaijan says soldier killed in clashes with Armenia

Read more stories