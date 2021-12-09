ANL 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.74%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.09%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.28%)
GGGL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.95%)
GGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.97%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.59%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
MDTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.85%)
MLCF 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-4.41%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.14%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PRL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.56%)
PTC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.35%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.5%)
TRG 93.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
UNITY 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,429 Decreased By ▼ -58 (-1.29%)
BR30 17,425 Decreased By ▼ -355.6 (-2%)
KSE100 43,401 Decreased By ▼ -446.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By ▼ -152.1 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Rolls-Royce upbeat on cash outflow on market rebound, cost cuts

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

Rolls-Royce expects its free cash outflow in fiscal year 2021 to be better than the previous guidance of 2 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) due to cost cuts and a recovery in the broader market, the British engineering group said on Thursday.

The company, which has more than 400 airlines and leasing customer across the world, said it expects to remove more than 8,500 roles by the end of this year, with the pace of the restructuring running ahead of its plan.

A $2 billion sale of its Spanish unit, ITP Aero, saw Rolls-Royce meet its 2 billion pound disposal target in September.

The company was severely hit by the pandemic due to its exposure to the airline industry, forcing it to raise money and take out huge loans.

"While external uncertainties clearly remain, we have seen continued gradual recovery in our civil aerospace business, a growing order book in power systems and have secured a significant contract win in defence," Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer Warren East said.

The improved trading performance helped the more than century-old company return to positive free cash flow in the third quarter, in addition to reducing the outflow expected in the second half.

Rolls Royce

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Rolls-Royce upbeat on cash outflow on market rebound, cost cuts

Edible oils: Ministry asked to go for low-priced imports

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Fitch foresees further hike in interest rate

US Summit for Democracy: Pakistan declines to participate

Pakistan Army condoles death of Bipin Rawat, others

Australia's Travis Head hits first century of Ashes series

Veolia, Suez $14.7bn tie-up to win EU antitrust approval

PM launches mega health programme for KP

Read more stories