ANL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.98%)
ASC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.09%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.28%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.68%)
GGL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.12%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.27%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.92%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
MDTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.77%)
MLCF 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.48 (-4.73%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.9%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PRL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.8%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.35%)
TELE 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.63%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.79%)
UNITY 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.57%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,426 Decreased By ▼ -60.9 (-1.36%)
BR30 17,423 Decreased By ▼ -357.5 (-2.01%)
KSE100 43,394 Decreased By ▼ -453.3 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,893 Decreased By ▼ -156.7 (-0.92%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Vivendi to launch offer for Lagardere at 24.10 euros per share

Reuters Updated 09 Dec 2021

PARIS: France's Vivendi will acquire activist fund Amber Capital's almost 18% stake in media group Lagardere at 24.10 euros per share in the coming days and then file a full takeover offer at the same price, it said on Thursday.

The Amber deal will lift Vivendi's Lagardere stake to 45.1%.

The planned takeover by Vivendi was first announced in September.

Vivendi said it would file its tender offer for Lagardere with French markets regulator AMF by February 2022.

The deal is set to shake up France's media landscape as Vivendi, which already owns pay TV group Canal+ and news channel CNEWS, would gain control over Lagardere's flagship magazine Paris Match, the Journal du Dimanche weekly newspaper and the Europe 1 radio station.

Vivendi

