ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.18%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.39%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.28%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.02%)
GGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.97%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.59%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
MDTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.85%)
MLCF 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-4.41%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.14%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PRL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.88%)
PTC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.35%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.5%)
TRG 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,431 Decreased By ▼ -56.5 (-1.26%)
BR30 17,437 Decreased By ▼ -343.3 (-1.93%)
KSE100 43,423 Decreased By ▼ -424.3 (-0.97%)
KSE30 16,908 Decreased By ▼ -141.3 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Australia shares inch lower as miners drop, Sydney Airport caps losses

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

Australian shares edged lower on Thursday, as mining stocks fell after steel prices dropped due to sluggish downstream demand, though gains in Sydney Airport after regulators approved its buyout offset some of the losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.1% at 7,394.9 by 1156 GMT. The benchmark had risen 1.3% on Wednesday.

Sydney Airport, up 3%, was one of the top gainers on the benchmark, after the country's competition regulator approved its A$23.6 billion ($16.92 billion) takeover.

Among sub indexes, mining stocks fell 0.6%. Heavyweights BHP Group , Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals all fell between 0.7% and 1.3%.

They were tracking a downturn in Chinese stainless steel futures, which dropped to their lowest in more than three months on Wednesday.

Lithium developer Vulcan Energy was a bright spot, gaining over 11% after it secured Volkswagen as an additional car industry customer for its environmental-friendly lithium hydroxide for automotive batteries.

Gold stocks fell 0.56% led by Ora Banda Mining Ltd , down 5.97%, followed by Auteco Minerals Ltd, losing 5.63%.

Energy stocks fell 0.52?%, with Beach Energy Ltd , down 2.17%, leading declines. Heavyweight Woodside Petroleum shed 0.7%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark was down 0.50% at 12,803.62. The top percentage losers were Synlait Milk Ltd , down 3.46%, followed by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd, losing 2.18%.

Australian shares

