ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.18%)
ASC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FCCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.09%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.31%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.02%)
GGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.97%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.59%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.41%)
MDTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.85%)
MLCF 31.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.24%)
NETSOL 90.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-4.47%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
PAEL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.05%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PRL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.88%)
PTC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.35%)
TELE 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.57%)
TRG 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,432 Decreased By ▼ -55.7 (-1.24%)
BR30 17,418 Decreased By ▼ -363 (-2.04%)
KSE100 43,437 Decreased By ▼ -410 (-0.94%)
KSE30 16,922 Decreased By ▼ -127.5 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Spot gold may bounce to $1,805; momentum weak

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,788 per bounce, with a good chance to break this level and rise to $1,805.

The bounce was due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from $1,876.90. It may extend to the peak of the wave iv around $1,819.

A retracement analysis reveals a lower target of $1,805.

This wave mode suggests an extension of the downtrend far below $1,761. The trend is expected to resume upon the completion of the bounce around $1,805.

However, the resumption may come earlier as well, as the bounce looks disappointingly weak. It simply can't extend above a rising trendline. All the efforts of bulls seem to have contributed to a possible pullback.

Gold gripped in range as investors ready for US inflation data

Support is at $1,778, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,761-$1,769 range. On the daily chart, the metal managed to stay above a support at $1,781.

It is likely to edge up to $803.

It must be noted that the downtrend from $1,876.90 remains intact, as both a wedge and the wave pattern suggest a further slide to $1,684.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

