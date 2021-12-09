Spot gold may bounce to $1,805; momentum weak

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,788 per bounce, with a good chance to break this level and rise to $1,805.

The bounce was due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from $1,876.90. It may extend to the peak of the wave iv around $1,819.

A retracement analysis reveals a lower target of $1,805.

This wave mode suggests an extension of the downtrend far below $1,761. The trend is expected to resume upon the completion of the bounce around $1,805.

However, the resumption may come earlier as well, as the bounce looks disappointingly weak. It simply can't extend above a rising trendline. All the efforts of bulls seem to have contributed to a possible pullback.

Gold gripped in range as investors ready for US inflation data

Support is at $1,778, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,761-$1,769 range. On the daily chart, the metal managed to stay above a support at $1,781.

It is likely to edge up to $803.

It must be noted that the downtrend from $1,876.90 remains intact, as both a wedge and the wave pattern suggest a further slide to $1,684.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.